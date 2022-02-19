Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 104,644 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $12.73 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.