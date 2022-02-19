Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,368 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Mercury General worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

