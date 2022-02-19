Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,983 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Heron Therapeutics worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 333,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 267,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,085 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,777,000.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $7.39 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

