Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 235,941 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after purchasing an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $706.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.