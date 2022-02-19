Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 282,177 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 2,678,839 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

