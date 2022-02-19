Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,276 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.