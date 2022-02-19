Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,243 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of E.W. Scripps worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 313,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after acquiring an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.