Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,915 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Ingles Markets worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

