Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Gildan Activewear worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 105,051 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

