Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Cowen worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 289.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 79.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $86,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $855.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.