Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 143,273 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Green Brick Partners worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK opened at $22.02 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.55.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.