Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 203,361 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,361 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Pulmonx worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 158.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,659 shares of company stock worth $1,942,434. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUNG stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $979.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

