Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,092 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Blink Charging worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $23.55 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60.

BLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

