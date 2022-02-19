Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,935 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.