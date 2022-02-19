Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,222 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

