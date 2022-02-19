Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Employers worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.06.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

