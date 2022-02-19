Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of CTS worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CTS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CTS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. CTS’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. lowered their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

