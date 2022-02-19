Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Andersons worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

