Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Ping Identity worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

