Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.06 Million Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of Surmodics worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a P/E ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

