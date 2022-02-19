Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

