Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.21 Million Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Avidity Biosciences worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

