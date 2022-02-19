Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Tompkins Financial worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

