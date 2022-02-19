Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.30 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 71,249 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $11,561,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $23.95 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

