Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,403 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,013 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE LEVI opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock worth $1,110,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.