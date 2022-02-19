Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.59 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

