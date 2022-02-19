Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Ladder Capital worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

