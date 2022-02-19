Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Schneider National worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.08 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

