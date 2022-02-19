Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of NextGen Healthcare worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,908.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

