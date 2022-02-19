Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Model N worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Model N by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 664,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

