Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of H&E Equipment Services worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 278,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 184,586 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $6,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

