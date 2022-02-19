Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 228,007 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Agenus worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $654.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

