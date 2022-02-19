Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,081 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of German American Bancorp worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

