Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Atrion worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 32,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $659.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.16. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $661.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.57.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

