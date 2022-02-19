Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

