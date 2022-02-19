Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 20,799 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of EchoStar worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 522.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

