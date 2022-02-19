Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,353 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Matthews International worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 41.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after buying an additional 419,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 264,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 219.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after purchasing an additional 96,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

