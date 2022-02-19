Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,550 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Gerdau stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2577 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

