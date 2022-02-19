Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Gogo worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

