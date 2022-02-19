Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 105,754 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 358.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,300. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

