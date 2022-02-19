Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,919 Shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.79% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 397,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVAM opened at $9.80 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

