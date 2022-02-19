Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Blend Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,964,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $73,891.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Blend Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

