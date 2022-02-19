Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,174 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Global Net Lease worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 206,817 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

