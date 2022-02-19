Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,051 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Ichor worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

