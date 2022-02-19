Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Par Pacific worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 874,359 shares of company stock worth $13,238,090 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

