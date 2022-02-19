Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 167.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Lindsay worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lindsay by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.40. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

