Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,354 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

