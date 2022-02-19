Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Patrick Industries worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

