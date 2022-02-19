Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Kelly Services worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

