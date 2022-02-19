Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,907 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Oxford Industries worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

